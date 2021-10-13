Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Bad As's Sandwiches closes Winter Park location

Posted By on Wed, Oct 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY BAD AS'S/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Bad As's/Facebook

A little over a year after it opened, the Winter Park location of Bad As's Sandwiches is closing its doors. The once-again Milk District-based sandwich shop announced the shuttering on Instagram.

 




Owner John Collazo shared a statement on the closure to the shop's Instagram.

"We thank he community of Winter Park for all the love and support for the past 15 months, but we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our Winter Park location in order to focus on new projects that better fit our concept, he wrote. "As most of you know, we opened our Fairbanks location in the midst of a global pandemic, meanwhile for the past 15 months, we have given it our all to grow a business during these difficult and challenging times and without any government help, making it very difficult to sustain."

The shop's original location on Primrose Drive remains open.

Location Details Bad As's Sandwich
207 Primrose Drive
Milk District
Orlando, FL
407-757-7191
Sandwiches/Subs
Map




October 13, 2021

