Avant-jazz duo Tin/Bag headline downtown Orlando's In-Between Series on Thursday

click image Photo courtesy Tin/Bag Facebook

Avant-jazz duo Tin/Bag — the duo of Mike Baggetta (guitar) and Kris Tiner (trumpet) — are heading out on the road playing intimate venues across the East Coast and they've got a date with the City Beautiful on Thursday.Tin/Bag are set to headline longtime local experimental music spotlight the In-Between Series at CityArts in Downtown Orlando as the first date of their tour.The East Coast-meets-West Coast duo of Baggetta and Tiner, respectively, will be showing off new work from new album, a quietly reflective and freeform collection of duets.Tickets for Tin/Bag on Thursday, Oct. 14, are a mere $5 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. sharp.