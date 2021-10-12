Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Bloggytown

State senators want to extend life of state's tourism marketing arm Visit Florida to boost COVID-19 rebound

Posted By on Tue, Oct 12, 2021 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency is getting Senate support to keep its doors open into the next decade.

Senate Commerce and Tourism Chairman Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, is sponsoring legislation to extend the life of Visit Florida, which has been leading efforts to draw tourists back to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I have no doubt that compared to 49 other states, we are the shining star,” Hooper said after the Commerce and Tourism Committee received a presentation Monday from Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young.

“Not only some of the policies that were implemented by the governor and others, but Visit Florida, with what they were dealing with, to keep our economy like it is, I think it shows more than ever the importance of having that statewide agency attracting visitors from all over the world,” Hooper added.

Hooper is drafting legislation that would keep the agency, which relies on annual funding from the Legislature, operating through Oct. 1, 2031. The legislation will be considered during the 2022 legislative session, which starts in January.

Visit Florida has faced opposition from House leaders in recent years and was slated, under law, to be eliminated on Oct. 1, 2020. Hooper during the 2020 session proposed a bill to keep Visit Florida operating until 2028, but lawmakers settled on an Oct. 1, 2023, “sunset” date. Without another extension, the agency would cease operating on that date.

Hooper said he already anticipates opposition from the conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity-Florida, which has disparaged funding for Visit Florida as “corporate welfare.”

But Hooper and Young, a former lawmaker, said the 2031 date appears to be meeting receptive ears in the House.

“I feel sure that the House understands the importance of tourism and Visit Florida,” Young said. “I feel very happy with where we are right now.”

Visit Florida drew fire in the House for past spending that included $1 million for rapper Pitbull to market the state, $11.6 million to sponsor a cooking show hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse and sponsorship deals with London-based Fulham Football Club and an IMSA racing team. House leaders also questioned the need to spend tax dollars on marketing a state filled with tourist attractions.

Backers of the agency argued, in part, that Visit Florida has helped market the state through times of negative media coverage about issues such as hurricanes, red tide and algae and diseases such as Zika and COVID-19.

Hooper’s new proposal doesn’t include a funding request, which will have to be handled as the Legislature pieces together a budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Visit Florida received $80 million from the Legislature for the current year, which included $30 million that the state received through federal stimulus programs.

Young said a similar level of funding —- up from $50 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year —- would allow the agency to “continue the momentum that we have created.”

Young recently met with travel agents, tour operators and airline representatives in London in anticipation of federal COVID-19 restrictions being eased for international visitors.

Under the pending federal traveler plan, non-citizens visiting the United States will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure.

Calling international visitors vital to the state’s economy because they tend to spend more time and money than domestic travelers, Young said the federal change should spur end-of-year holiday travel.

“I'm not a betting woman and I don't make a lot of predictions, but I will tell you that I feel very, very good about our position internationally when those borders open,” Young said. “We are going to see a lot of Brits and Germans and Canadians and Mexicans and Colombians and Brazilians coming to our state and spending money, starting in November.”

Travelers from other parts of the U.S. into Florida were up 6 percent in the first six months of this year compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But overseas travelers in the first six months of this year were just 31 percent of the total for the first half of 2019.

After Canada’s 3.62 million travelers to Florida in 2019, England was second at 1.522 million, followed by Brazil at 1.219 million, according to Visit Florida numbers.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will not join other GOP-led states in auditing 2020 election Read More

  2. Bad As's Sandwiches closes Winter Park location Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask mandates could become state law Read More

  4. There's a new brewery looking to open up in Seminole County Read More

  5. Wife of Orlando's Pulse shooter gives interview for the first time in years: '“It’s time people know the truth' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation