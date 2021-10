Red Hot Chili Peppers to play Camping World Stadium with The Strokes, Thundercat next fall

click to enlarge Steve Keros

Like cockroaches, the blend of Flea's funky bass and Anthony Keidies' SoCal gibberish will outlive almost anything. Tastes have changed, pandemics have descended and there will always be a dedicated squad willing to lose their mind to "Trinidad’s got it bad for Tobago, take me to the lake where we do the avocado."The loyal RHCP hordes will descend on Orlando's Camping World Stadium in 2022, as part of a 32-date world tour. RHCP is expected to play the home of Orlando City on September 15. Fans of the funk will certainly get their money's worth with weirdo funk god Thundercat opening. Also, The Strokes will be there and, while we don't, we can admit that's pretty cool. Tickets go on sale, Friday October 15 and start at $49.