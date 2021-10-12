Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The Heard

New Years Eve EDM festival Countdown announces 2021 lineup including Deadmau5, Flosstradamus

Posted By on Tue, Oct 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via YouTube


We can't imagine a festival where the lineup matters less than a New Years Eve campout EDM blowout in the woods. Still, Countdown wasn't willing to rest on the holiday, fans' easygoing attitudes or nature, booking big names like Deadmau5, Flosstradamus and Rusko for their return to Florida.



The Insomniac-hosted fest shared its full lineup, a nice cross-section of artists for folks who aren't still recovering from the return of EDC Orlando. Take a look at the list below.

click to enlarge screenshot_2021-10-12_1.40.20_pm.png




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wife of Orlando's Pulse shooter gives interview for the first time in years: '“It’s time people know the truth' Read More

  2. Florida will not join other GOP-led states in auditing 2020 election Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask mandates could become state law Read More

  4. Bad As's Sandwiches closes Winter Park location Read More

  5. There's a new brewery looking to open up in Seminole County Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation