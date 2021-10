Henry Rollins announces Orlando appearance in 2022

click image Photo courtesy Henry Rollins/Facebook

Punk elder statesman Henry Rollins has announced a return to the road in 2022 , and he will be including Orlando in his travels.The author, spoken-word performer and former Black Flag/Rollins Band singer this week confirmed the dates for his extensive "Good To See You" tour — words I cannot imagine Rollins saying without a grimace — kicking off in March 2022.Rollins will perform a new one-man show based around his life running up to and during the pandemic.The "Good To See You" tour will reach Florida in early April, with a handful of dates including an April 7, 2022, headlining performance at the Plaza Live.Tickets are currently available for Rollins' Orlando return through AXS and will run you $29-$50.