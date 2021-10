Crane collapse at AdventHealth parking garage hospitalizes one worker

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/Orlando Fire Department

JUST IN: At least 1 person had to be taken to ORMC after a crane collapsed onto a parking garage that was under construction near AdventHealth Orlando. We're also hearing of power outages in the area because of this. We'll have updates as soon as we get them. pic.twitter.com/p9eiZ3xgQd — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) October 12, 2021

A construction crane being used to build a parking garage on the AdventHealth campus collapsed on Tuesday morning, sending one worker to the hospital with traumatic injuries.Police and firefighters were called to the site around 300 E. Smith Street around 9:30 a.m. One man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.AdventHealth released a statement about the collapsed crane, which is currently resting against the 10-story parking garage.“Earlier today, a construction crane on the greater AdventHealth Orlando campus collapsed into a parking garage under construction. One person was transported to a hospital and several others were evaluated on-scene. We are working with our construction partners to learn more.”