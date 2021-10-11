Nearly 57,000 Floridians have died of COVID-19, per report

click to enlarge Screenshot via Florida's Community Coronavirus Dashboard

Florida is nearing 57,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.As of Thursday, the state totaled 56,667 deaths, up from 55,299 in a report issued last week. Lags in reporting make it difficult to track when the additional deaths occurred. The report released Friday also showed that Florida has topped 3.6 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. As of Thursday, the total was 3,601,755 cases, up from 3,576,571 in a report last week.The Department of Health said 72 percent of Floridians ages 12 or older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday. Vaccination rates ranged from 92 percent of the people in Miami-Dade County to 32 percent in Holmes County.