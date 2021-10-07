Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, October 7, 2021

South Florida's Voodoo Bayou restaurant opening location in Orlando's Restaurant Row

Posted By on Thu, Oct 7, 2021 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF VOODOO BAYOU
  • Photo courtesy of Voodoo Bayou

A South Florida eatery offering Louisianan fare is coming to Orlando's Restaurant Row.

According to a report from the Orlando Business Journal, Voodoo Bayou is opening up in the former home of MoonFish at 7525 W. Sand Lake Road.



The Palm Beach Gardens restaurant describes itself as a "Southern Cajun Kitchen." In truth, it's a blend of soul food, Creole cuisine (note the tomatoes in the jambalaya) and Cajun dishes. The menu at their current location includes fried chicken, po' boys, etouffee, grits and gumbo. Southern sides like okra, mac and cheese and green beans are also on offer.

OBJ reports that the restaurant (and possible venue) is unlikely to open within the year.






