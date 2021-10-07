Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida craft store's case against 'vaccine passport' ban moves forward

Posted By on Thu, Oct 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

A Leon County circuit judge is scheduled Thursday to hold a hearing in a Sarasota hobby and craft store’s challenge to a state law that bans so-called “vaccine passports.”

Circuit Judge Layne Smith is considering the case two months after a federal judge in South Florida sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a challenge to the law, which seeks to prevent businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and threatens fines for violations.



The Sarasota business, Bead Abode, Inc., argues that the law violates the First Amendment and is seeking an injunction to block it. The First Amendment arguments echo the reasoning of U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, who issued a preliminary injunction in August in the Norwegian case.

Bead Abode said in the lawsuit, filed Sept. 10, that many of its customers are retirees and some have health issues. It said it closed its doors in March 2020 because of the pandemic, offering only online sales and classes, but developed a plan to reopen this year as vaccinations became available and as the number of cases appeared to be waning.

“Absent the relief being sought to enjoin defendant (the state) from enforcement of this clearly unconstitutional content-based restriction on protected speech, Bead Abode would be forced to choose between its commitment to the safety of its customers and crushing penalties from enforcement of this law,” the business’ lawyer, Andrew Boyer, wrote in the lawsuit.

But the state, which has appealed the federal-court decision, argues that Smith should reject the request for an injunction. It disputes that the law, which the Legislature passed in April, violates First Amendment rights.

In a court document filed last week, lawyers from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office wrote that the law “restricts only conduct, not speech, and therefore does not implicate the First Amendment.”

“In other words, the provision leaves owners and patrons free to have whatever discussions they choose but ultimately requires owners to serve patrons no matter their vaccination documentation,” the state’s lawyers wrote. “An owner who asks a patron whether he or she is vaccinated (and even asks if the patron can provide proof) acts consistent with the law; a violation occurs only when the patron responds in the negative and the owner, in turn, refuses to provide services. In that way, the law regulates only conduct —- the provision of services by a business —- not speech.”

Related Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens to fine Florida employers who require vaccination against COVID-19
Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens to fine Florida employers who require vaccination against COVID-19
By Jim Turner, NSF
Blogs

Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a priority of banning vaccine passports, issuing an executive order in April that was followed by the Legislature putting a ban into state law.

Williams’ August ruling applied only to Norwegian. In it, she wrote that the law is a “content-based restriction” on speech, as it targets documentation but allows businesses to request other information from customers about issues such as vaccinations.

“While companies cannot require customers to verify their vaccination status with ‘documentation,’ the statute does not prohibit businesses from verifying vaccination status in other ways (e.g., orally),” Williams wrote. “Accordingly, under (the law), businesses could still ‘discriminate’ against unvaccinated individuals by adopting a vaccination requirement, which they could enforce by requiring oral verification of vaccination status before entry or by deterring unvaccinated patrons from entering by putting up signs that read ‘vaccinated customers only’ and ‘unvaccinated patrons are not allowed.’”

But in a brief filed Monday at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the Norwegian case, attorneys for the DeSantis administration said the law is an “economic regulation that does not implicate” the First Amendment.

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to overturn cruise line exemption to 'vaccine passport' bans
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to overturn cruise line exemption to 'vaccine passport' bans
By News Service of Florida
Blogs

“The law simply prohibits businesses from conditioning service on customers providing documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination,” the brief said. “Norwegian may still request that documentation from its customers, its customers may voluntarily provide it, and both parties are free to discuss the topic. What Norwegian may not do is deny service to customers who fail to provide that documentation.”




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Horror in Headphones’ offer Orlando two new immersive encounters with the undead
Buttercrust Pizza raises crusts and buzz with its crispy-edged, Detroit-style pies
Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 6-12: Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, Manchester Orchestra, Ziggy Marley
‘The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin’ profiles the late Tennessee pastor and diet guru
Maguro Sushi fuses Puerto Rican flavors into Japanese dishes with clarity and focus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to overturn cruise line exemption to 'vaccine passport' bans Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sides with harassers as federal government looks into threats against school officials, teachers Read More

  3. 'Top Chef' winner Richard Blais opening Orlando restaurant in former home of Hemingway's Read More

  4. Florida weighs discipline against Orange County Public Schools, others for carrying out mask mandates Read More

  5. Wrongfully convicted former death row inmate is suing Tampa Police officers who allegedly framed him Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation