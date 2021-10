The Hives will play Orlando's House of Blues on October 20

Sometimes you just have to admit when the bands of your teens and young adulthood have become "legacy acts," touring on ever-fainter reflections of their former glamour. At least in The Hives' case, you're bound to get one sweaty, incredible show out of the offer before everyone involved turns to dust.The Swedish garage rockers haven't released a new album since 2012, but that won't stop them from coming through Orlando and playing the hits on October 20.Tickets for the show start at $28 . A negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours or proof of vaccination will be required for entry.