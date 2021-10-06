Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Imagineer says Disney's Star Wars hotel will include appearances from Kylo Ren, Chewbacca

Posted By on Wed, Oct 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge Galaxy Starcruiser is expected to open on March 1. - RENDERING VIA LUCASFILM/WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Rendering via Lucasfilm/Walt Disney World
  • Galaxy Starcruiser is expected to open on March 1.

Few things have garnered as much excitement in the Disney fan universe than the live-in, immersive Star Wars hotel planned for Walt Disney World.

Understandably so, given the level of ambition behind the undertaking. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will fully ensconce guests in a Star Wars story where their choices effect the outcome over the course of several days. There's not much else like it in the theme park world and every bit of new news is gobbled up with the appetite of a sarlacc.



In a new interview with Orlando Business Journal,Disney's executive creative director of Imagineering Ann Morrow Johnson shared a few more tidbits about the hotly anticipated land-cruise.

First off, she said all of the coverage of the attraction painting it as immersive theater or a cruise without the boats is incorrect.

Related Walt Disney World announces opening date for immersive, 'Star Wars'-themed Galaxy Starcruiser resort
Galaxy Starcruiser is expected to open on March 1.
Walt Disney World announces opening date for immersive, 'Star Wars'-themed Galaxy Starcruiser resort
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs


"[Some say] it's kind of like an attraction in where we guide you through things or it's like a piece of immersive theater where you get to meet characters on board, and it's kind of like a live-action game where you get to make choices and they matter," she shared. "So this is the intersection of all those areas and figuring out how you layered in the pieces of those adjacent things to come together and make this new type of vacation experience."

Johnson said the experience would truly plop fans down in the galaxy far, far away. That includes alien crew members and famous faces.

"They are on the ship with you. We have alien crew members. Chewbacca may need some help along the way. I hear Kylo Ren's got some stuff he's not super happy about," she said.

Johnson told the publication she was proud of the way they gave guest's choices weight in the experience, with individual attendees able to decide whether to help the resistance or the First Order.

"Depending on how you choose to play, you may be invited onto different missions to see different scenes and have your experience play out differently," she said. "The robustness and seriousness of how your choices matter has been a delightful and pleasant coming to fruition."

Galactic Starcruiser is expected to open on March 1 of next year.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Horror in Headphones’ offer Orlando two new immersive encounters with the undead
Buttercrust Pizza raises crusts and buzz with its crispy-edged, Detroit-style pies
Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 6-12: Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, Manchester Orchestra, Ziggy Marley
‘The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin’ profiles the late Tennessee pastor and diet guru
Maguro Sushi fuses Puerto Rican flavors into Japanese dishes with clarity and focus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to overturn cruise line exemption to 'vaccine passport' bans Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sides with harassers as federal government looks into threats against school officials, teachers Read More

  3. 'Top Chef' winner Richard Blais opening Orlando restaurant in former home of Hemingway's Read More

  4. Florida weighs discipline against Orange County Public Schools, others for carrying out mask mandates Read More

  5. Wrongfully convicted former death row inmate is suing Tampa Police officers who allegedly framed him Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation