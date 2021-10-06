Imagineer says Disney's Star Wars hotel will include appearances from Kylo Ren, Chewbacca

click to enlarge Rendering via Lucasfilm/Walt Disney World

Few things have garnered as much excitement in the Disney fan universe than the live-in, immersivehotel planned for Walt Disney World.Understandably so, given the level of ambition behind the undertaking. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will fully ensconce guests in astory where their choices effect the outcome over the course of several days. There's not much else like it in the theme park world and every bit of new news is gobbled up with the appetite of a sarlacc.In a new interview with,Disney's executive creative director of Imagineering Ann Morrow Johnson shared a few more tidbits about the hotly anticipated land-cruise.First off, she said all of the coverage of the attraction painting it as immersive theater or a cruise without the boats is incorrect."[Some say] it's kind of like an attraction in where we guide you through things or it's like a piece of immersive theater where you get to meet characters on board, and it's kind of like a live-action game where you get to make choices and they matter," she shared. "So this is the intersection of all those areas and figuring out how you layered in the pieces of those adjacent things to come together and make this new type of vacation experience."Johnson said the experience would truly plop fans down in the galaxy far, far away. That includes alien crew members and famous faces."They are on the ship with you. We have alien crew members. Chewbacca may need some help along the way. I hear Kylo Ren's got some stuff he's not super happy about," she said.Johnson told the publication she was proud of the way they gave guest's choices weight in the experience, with individual attendees able to decide whether to help the resistance or the First Order."Depending on how you choose to play, you may be invited onto different missions to see different scenes and have your experience play out differently," she said. "The robustness and seriousness of how your choices matter has been a delightful and pleasant coming to fruition."Galactic Starcruiser is expected to open on March 1 of next year.