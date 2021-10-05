Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Bloggytown

Parents of disabled children in Florida take school masking case to federal appeals court

Posted By on Tue, Oct 5, 2021 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Parents of children with disabilities went to a federal appeals court Monday after a judge sided with Gov. Ron DeSantis and rejected a challenge to an executive order aimed at preventing Florida school districts from requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorneys for the parents filed a notice that is an initial step in asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a Sept. 15 ruling by U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore. The notice, as is common, does not detail arguments that the plaintiffs will make at the Atlanta-based appeals court.



But the lawsuit, filed in August in South Florida, contends that DeSantis’ July 30 executive order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws designed to protect the rights of students with disabilities, who are more susceptible to serious illness or death from COVID-19.

“Defendants have unlawfully discriminated against plaintiffs by refusing to allow local school districts the prerogative to allow masks and other common-sense precautions, as reasonable accommodations, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that are necessary for disabled children to enjoy the same school services as their classmates,” the plaintiffs argued in a district-court document filed Friday as a precursor to the notice of appeal. “The governor’s order adopts a policy, enforced by the Florida Department of Education against local school districts, that subjects qualified disabled children to discrimination on the basis of their disability in violation of the ADA” and a federal law known as the Rehabilitation Act.

Moore released a 34-page decision on Sept. 15 that denied a request for a preliminary injunction against DeSantis’ executive order. He rejected a request last week to https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/archives/2021/09/30/parents-of-disabled-children-ask-judge-to-reconsider-ruling-on-floridas-mask-mandate-banreconsider his decision.

The DeSantis executive order led to the Florida Department of Health issuing rules that required districts to allow parents to opt out of student mask mandates. In his decision, Moore wrote that the plaintiffs should have pursued administrative claims before filing the lawsuit and that the plaintiffs have different circumstances, requiring “unique solutions.”

“The court finds all plaintiffs would be substantially benefited by pursuing administrative remedies that can provide tailored solutions to each child’s individual needs,” Moore wrote.

The federal lawsuit is part of a series of legal fights stemming from DeSantis’ executive order and the Department of Health rules. In a state-court case, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper on Sept. 2 sided with a group of parents and ruled that DeSantis overstepped his constitutional authority in the executive order.

The DeSantis administration appealed Cooper’s ruling to the 1st District Court of Appeal, which has put the ruling on hold. Attorneys for DeSantis filed a 67-page brief Saturday arguing that the Tallahassee-based appeals court should overturn Cooper’s ruling and dismiss the case.

The brief makes a series of arguments, including that Cooper’s ruling violated the constitutional separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches of government and that he improperly decided a “political” question.

“Policy decisions are left to the executive and legislative branches, and any attempt by any court to weigh-in on those decisions would be improper,” the brief said. “The propriety of any of these policies —- including whether masks should be mandated in schools —- are decisions reserved for the legislative and executive branches. Ultimately, appellees (the parents) did not seek judicial determinations —- they sought policy determinations.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Horror in Headphones’ offer Orlando two new immersive encounters with the undead
Buttercrust Pizza raises crusts and buzz with its crispy-edged, Detroit-style pies
Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 6-12: Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, Manchester Orchestra, Ziggy Marley
‘The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin’ profiles the late Tennessee pastor and diet guru
Maguro Sushi fuses Puerto Rican flavors into Japanese dishes with clarity and focus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to overturn cruise line exemption to 'vaccine passport' bans Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sides with harassers as federal government looks into threats against school officials, teachers Read More

  3. 'Top Chef' winner Richard Blais opening Orlando restaurant in former home of Hemingway's Read More

  4. Florida weighs discipline against Orange County Public Schools, others for carrying out mask mandates Read More

  5. Wrongfully convicted former death row inmate is suing Tampa Police officers who allegedly framed him Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation