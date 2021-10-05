Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Joel Greenberg says he needs sentencing delayed until March to rat out his friends appropriately

Posted By on Tue, Oct 5, 2021 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEMINOLE COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR
  • Photo via Seminole County Tax Collector

Former Seminole County tax collector and current convicted felon Joel Greenberg is asking to delay his sentencing yet again. The reason is that he still needs more time to cooperate with federal investigations into his associates.

“The parties expect that Mr. Greenberg will participate in additional proffers, and a continuance would provide Mr. Greenberg with additional time to do so prior to his sentencing,” a motion filed by Greenberg's attorney Fritz Scheller this week reads.

Greenberg was previously granted a continuation from his original sentencing date of Aug. 19. His rescheduled sentencing date is coming up on Nov. 18.

Agreeing to cooperate with other federal investigations was part of Greenberg's plea deal. Though the information offered is unknown at this time, it's likely that Greenberg has information relevant to investigators looking into possible sex trafficking charges against Florida congressman Matt Gaetz.

Greenberg appeared to act as a go-between for Gaetz in setting up relationships with sex workers. Gaetz publicly transferred funds to Greenberg over Venmo before Greenberg sent equivalent amounts to women found via sugar daddy websites. Other sex workers shared stories of attending parties with Greenberg and Gaetz in Central Florida.

Related Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attended drug-fueled parties inside Orlando gated community, per report
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attended drug-fueled parties inside Orlando gated community, per report
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

A then-minor that Greenberg admitted to trafficking is at the heart of the investigation into Gaetz. The congressman has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

