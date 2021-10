Spooky Empire returns to Orlando this October

click to enlarge

Freddy Krueger

After a few years away in Tampa, Spooky Empire is returning to Orlando this month.The horror-themed answer to MegaCon hasn't been held since 2019, thanks to a virus much scarier than any demon or immortal killer. The relaunch will encourage guests to mask up, though that's not much of a problem for the costume-heavy convention.The Orlando return will feature some big names from everyone's October movie watchlist includinghimself, actor Robert Englund. Other guests include Freddie Prinze Jr. (), Kathy Najimy () and wrestler Mick Foley The event starts with a Zombie Walk from The Pub to the event space at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on October 22. The so-called "dark side of Comic Con runs for three days. Three-day advance passes are currently on sale for $85. Single-day advance tickets are $45. VIP packages run $250/person.