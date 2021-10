New Kids on the Block to play Amway Center in 2022

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray





New Kids on the Block are far from kids, and anything but new, but they will be on the block if you happen to live near the Amway Center. The boy band just shared tour dates for their MixTape 2022 tour, and it includes a July stop in Orlando.As part of a three-date jaunt through Florida that includes Ft. Lauderdale and Jacksonville, NKOTB will play the Amway Center on July 10 with support from Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019 , and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 via Ticketmaster