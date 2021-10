Mike Dunn's Folk Yeah rebrands (and relocates) as Rust + Rebel Music Festival in Orlando

Bao Le-Huu

Mike Dunn

click to enlarge

As we've been telling you — the annual Americana music event curated by Orlando roots rocker— has been getting bigger and better each time out. Well, this year's fifth edition is a particularly momentous evolution.For one, it's changing its very name to theadopting the brand that Dunn uses for his impressive and blossoming photography work.Secondly, the music fest is moving from its longtime residency at Will's Pub to mighty new Sanford venue(which I named "Best New Venue" in this year's Best of Orlando issue). And while Folk Yeah has been gradually incorporating national names onto the marquee, none so far have been nearly as heavyweight as the Drive-By Truckers'the A-list headliner for this year.So, yeah, talk about a grand return. The Rust + Rebel Music Festival will take place onat Tuffy's.Other featured acts includeand an all-star Tom Petty tribute jam.Tickets can be purchased at Tuffy’s website. Tickets are $30 advance and $40 at the door. But as part of a launch-week special, $25 advance tix can be scored from now until October 10th.