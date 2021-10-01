Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, October 1, 2021

Will's Pub kicks off spooky season with scripted show 'The Family Ghouls' this Saturday

Witches, grab your brooms! Zombies, open your crypts! Vampires, sharpen your teeth! Spooky season is upon us, and Orlando’s Pangolin are ready to haunt your world with a live scripted Halloween Punk Rock Spooktacular. The Family Ghouls is a night of guaranteed thrills and chills, taking place this Saturday, Oct. 2, at Orlando’s own PBR graveyard, Will's Pub.

For Pangolin, The Family Ghouls is truly a family affair. The band is deeply ingrained in the Halloween Horror Nights and broader haunt communities. With over 20 years of scare-acting under their collective belts, they’ve recruited some of Orlando’s most brilliantly terrifying talent to execute the show. In the band's own words, “What if a major theme park asked an Orlando pop punk band to make a show for a Halloween event? They didn’t, but we decided to do it anyhow.”



The Family Ghouls concept began in January, and manifested into what Pangolin calls their “most ambitious project to date.” The night is truly a production. Attendees can expect a scripted show with costumes, makeup and projection effects. The band will perform all-new tunes inspired by classic monster flicks, including their latest single, “Blood$ucker (Dracula Owes Me Money),” and even hinted of some local “Haunt History” legends making cameo appearances throughout the night.

Orlando locals Our Escape and Melbourne’s own Casket Culture will share the stage with the headless headliners on this frightening night. Costumes are encouraged, as attendees are in for a trick or treat. Let the scary times roll, Orlando.

Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map




