Friday, October 1, 2021

Watch the first-ever run of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary fireworks show 'Disney Enchantment'

Friday, October 1, 2021


Walt Disney World unveiled its hotly anticipated 50th anniversary fireworks display last night. Called "Disney Enchantment," the celebratory show replaces the long-running and beloved "Happily Ever After" show in the Magic Kingdom.

Though initial fan reviews appear to be mixed, at least when holding it up to the nighttime show they've come to love, "Enchantment" does have a production quality that few outside of Disney parks ever manage to match.



Take a look at the whole show up top via Disney news site The DIS.



