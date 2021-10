Central Florida Witches Ball will get cauldrons bubbling for a good cause this October

click image Photo courtesy Central Florida Witches Ball

This Halloween season, Central Florida-area witches are holding a soiree, and you are cordially invited.The Central Florida Witches' Ball goes down Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Isle of Valhalla in nearby Chuluota. The evening event promises "a hybrid of the party atmosphere of a traditional Witches Ball with a DJ, dancing, and guests encouraged to attend in costume, coupled with a 'renaissance faire' structure that also brings artists, vendors, food, drink, and a variety of immersive entertainment to the evening."Not only that, but the evening also includes a theatrical performance dubbed "Saturday's Song," which promises to be a dramatic rendering off all the witchy personalities that put on this event, but also a bonfire, drum circle, costume contest, and a Dark Fae Forest Walking Path. Tickets to the Witches Ball are available now online. A portion of the proceeds from the event go toward Transfiguring Adoption , a resource center for foster and adoptive parents.