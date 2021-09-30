Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Bloggytown

Visit Florida asks for $75 million, increased lifespan to bring tourists back to state

Posted By on Thu, Sep 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency will ask lawmakers to maintain increased funding and extend its life, as the state ramps up efforts to attract international visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Florida Chairman Danny Gaekwad told members of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors on Wednesday that Visit Florida will request at least $75 million for tourism marketing during the upcoming legislative session and will ask lawmakers to extend an Oct. 1, 2023, “sunset” date for the agency.



“It is time to get a meaningful reauthorization so we can focus on the important work we need to do,” Gaekwad said during an Enterprise Florida meeting at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Related Florida's rush to reopen may keep some visitors away as tourism industry rebounds
Florida's rush to reopen may keep some visitors away as tourism industry rebounds
By Ken Storey
Blogs

Gaekwad, owner of MGM Hotels, LLC, serves on the boards of Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida.

The 2022 legislative session begins Jan. 11.

For the current fiscal year, which started July 1, lawmakers approved $50 million in state money for tourism marketing, the same as in fiscal year 2020-2021. An additional $25 million came through federal stimulus programs.

Gaekwad said $75 million in the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year would allow the agency to continue “the momentum we have created” in reviving the state’s tourism numbers after the industry sustained heavy losses early in the pandemic.

The sunset date issue comes after lawmakers in 2020 extended authorization for Visit Florida through Oct. 1, 2023. Without such an extension, the agency would have been eliminated last year.

Related Large theme park crowds don't tell the whole story. New data says full recovery will take some time
Crowded theme parks don't mean the tourism industry is back on track
Large theme park crowds don't tell the whole story. New data says full recovery will take some time
By Ken Storey
Blogs

Visit Florida has been a target of House leaders in recent years, drawing fire for past spending that included $1 million for rapper Pitbull to market the state, $11.6 million to sponsor a cooking show hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, and sponsorship deals with London-based Fulham Football Club and an IMSA racing team. House leaders also have questioned the need to spend tax dollars on marketing a state filled with tourist attractions.

But backers of the agency argued, in part, that it has helped market the state through times of negative media coverage about issues such as hurricanes, red tide and algae and diseases such as Zika and COVID-19.

The legislative requests for money and an extended sunset date will be pursued as Visit Florida ups its focus on international travelers. Those efforts were already underway before the White House on Sept. 20 announced it will ease restrictions on international visitors, including people from the United Kingdom and the European Union, in November.

Under the plan, non-citizens visiting the United States will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure. The change is hoped to spur end-of-year holiday travel.

Similar travel restrictions have already been lifted by many European officials.

Visit Florida officials have been planning trips to Mexico and England, with the timing dependent on the status of United Kingdom border-crossing requirements.

“Those trips are to further cement our existing relationships with our in-country trade and to build on some new strategic relationships with airlines and other trade partnerships in those countries,” Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young told members of the Visit Florida board’s Executive Committee in May.

Gaekwad said Wednesday that Young is in London on behalf of the agency.

“We are 12 months ahead of anybody else in the world,” Gaekwad said of the state’s travel efforts.

Florida this year has seen a restoration of its domestic tourism numbers. But international figures continue to suffer.

An estimated 15,000 Canadian visitors and 1.115 million overseas travelers came to Florida in the second quarter of 2021. Two years ago, Florida drew 930,000 Canadians and 2.646 million overseas travelers in the second quarter.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

‘The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin’ profiles the late Tennessee pastor and diet guru
Maguro Sushi fuses Puerto Rican flavors into Japanese dishes with clarity and focus
Global Peace Film Festival returns to Orlando for a 19th year
Daana Pani's all-veg roster of Gujarati fare is a sign of Orlando's culinary vitality
Rave legend DJ Three returns to Orlando
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Recreational marijuana amendment filed in Florida again Read More

  2. Florida approved for more than $1B in food stamps for kids, after being the last state to apply Read More

  3. New moon-shaped casino announced for Vegas, but for space themed fun Disney is a better bet Read More

  4. Margaritaville continues its quest for world domination with a move into RV parks Read More

  5. Disney World's long awaited 50th anniversary celebration kicks off today. Here's everything announced for 18-month-long event Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation