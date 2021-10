Tropicana Field to become winter wonderland during Enchant St. Pete

click to enlarge Courtesy of Enchant

While Orlando will no doubt have its fair share of winter attractions and glittering theme parks come December, Enchant St. Pete is definitely worth a drive.The Christmas-themed maze of light installations will take over Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. The event will feature a chance to meet Santa Claus, themed scavenger hunts, ice skating and a Christmas marketplace. New this year is a light installation on the ballpark's dome, meant to approximate the Northern Lights.“Providing a magical Christmas experience is at the heart of what we do, and this year we have something for everyone,” said Enchant founder Kevin Johnston in a press release. “After a year with no events, our team is excited to debut an array of new illuminated experiences. In 2020, we were given the gift of being able to redesign and upgrade much of the experience, and we can not wait to share it with our guests."Tickets to the event are on sale now . Adult admission is $35 and children age 3-17 can get in for $25. Children 2 and under get in free.