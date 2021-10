Someone wrote a song about the Florida man who trapped an alligator in a trash can

click to enlarge Screengrab via Jonathan Mann/Twitter

Here's a folk song celebrating the Florida Man Who Caught An Alligator In A Trash Can: pic.twitter.com/ONm18l4Otc — Jonathan Mann (@songadaymann) September 29, 2021

“You do things different down south, straight into the trash can’s mouth,” sings Jonathon Mann, who felt inspired enough to write a song about a recent viral video of a Florida man capturing an alligator with a trash can.The slightly over 2-minute feel-good jingle is mostly about the whole gator thing, but it also touches on how “Florida man” is often “much maligned” and is a necessary anti-hero in a state that is likely sinking into the sea.“Someday soon, it seems to me that Florida will be beneath the sea, passed down through the generations, the legend of Florida man.”For those of you who are just catching up, the original alligator video was first posted to Instagram on Sept. 28 by Orlando resident and Army veteran Abdul Gene Malik, who added “I got kids to protect lol.... Army strong shit.”The video appears to show Malik wearing socks and slides and going after the gator with a waste management receptacle.The singer-songwriter is known as the “Song a Day Guy," and has also released timeless classics like the “ Karen’s Got a Gun ,” about the St. Louis couple who pulled guns on BLM protesters last summer, and the “ Ballad of Steven ,” which was inspired by the Jet Blue flight attendant who had a meltdown over the intercom.This article originally appeared at