Orlando Mixtape returns with a '90s benefit concert for youth literacy

The Orlando Mixtape series of benefit concerts hasn't been around long enough to remember the '90s on its own, but that won't stop the literacy-supporting charity gig from throwing back to the age of irony and alt-rock feeding frenzies.will feature a night of '90s hits played by Anti-Idol, a supergroup of sorts featuring members of Seven Mary Three and L.A. Guns. The eighth edition of the show will take place at Ace Cafe on Friday, Oct. 15, with 100% of the ticket sales and donations going to the Page 15 literacy program.Across the years, the Mixtape has taken on everything from Skynyrd to Brit rock . The last version of the benefit threw a spin on the '80s , pre-pandemic.Advance general admission tickets are just $15. VIP tickets that include a tumbler and admission to a pre-show event with themed cocktails start at $100. The event will also include a silent auction for vacations, tickets and art.Tickets are on sale now . The venue is encouraging attendees to wear a mask.