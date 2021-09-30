Margaritaville continues its quest for world domination with a move into RV parks

click to enlarge
Image via Camp Margaritaville
Concept art for a Camp Margaritaville entrance
With multiple beach resorts, a massive mixed-use development in Kissimmee, and one of the fastest-growing retirement communities in the nation, Margaritaville is seemingly taking over Florida
. But they’ve now found a segment yet untouched by the relaxation-focused lifestyle brand. Florida's first Margaritaville RV resort
will open in Polk County next year.
This will be the third Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The first opened at Lake Lanier in Georgia earlier this year, quickly followed by a second in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Like the Lake Lanier site
, the Auburndale location is a rebrand of an existing RV park.
Image via Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Cabana Cabins Auburndale
Cabana Club had been in the works for years but opened during the pandemic
when RV vacations saw record demand
. Located in rural Auburndale, the soon to be rebranded Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins Auburndale is located a short drive from most of Central Florida’s major attractions. The massive tropical-themed RV park has over 180 RV sites and 60 Key West-inspired tiny home-like cabins. The resort eventually plans to add more than 100 more RV pads and nearly double the number of on-site cabins.
Image via Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Cabana Cabins Auburndale
In the meantime, they’re busy adding the Margaritaville branding to the resort. A tiki bar, resort pool, playground, and a stage for live entertainment are just some of the offerings slated for Camp Margaritaville. Four-legged friends will be pampered in the Bark-aritaville Pet Spa dog grooming station. Two nearby on-site dog parks offer dog playground equipment, and one has artificial turf for those dogs that prefer not to get too dirty. Palm trees and lush tropical landscaping fill the RV park, with small nods to Jimmy Buffet lyrics found throughout.
The RV park sits near the southern terminus for the Auburndale TECO Trail
, a mixed-use trail that links to the Van Fleet State Trail
, a nearly 30-mile paved trail that cuts through some of the most rural landscapes in the state.
Image via Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Cabana Cabins Auburndale
The site is a former family-owned blueberry farm. In 2016, the family sought to better use the well-located property, now adjacent to a nationally recognized water ski cable park
and training center. Adding the Margaritaville branding will help differentiate the RV park from the dozens of others in the region.
Image via Camp Margaritaville
Concept art showcasing the type of on-site dining available at a Camp Margaritaville RV resort
Other Camp Margaritaville resorts are also in the works. Future resorts will offer treehouses, glamping, and other unique accommodations. All Camp Margaritaville resorts provide complimentary Wi-Fi, pools, dog parks, branded on-site dining, and other resort-style amenities.
Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins Auburndale is slated to open early next year. In the meantime, there are nearly half a dozen other Margaritaville branded properties and dining venues to enjoy around Central Florida.
