Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 30, 2021

The Gist

Margaritaville continues its quest for world domination with a move into RV parks

Posted By on Thu, Sep 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge Concept art for a Camp Margaritaville entrance - IMAGE VIA CAMP MARGARITAVILLE
  • Image via Camp Margaritaville
  • Concept art for a Camp Margaritaville entrance

With multiple beach resorts, a massive mixed-use development in Kissimmee, and one of the fastest-growing retirement communities in the nation, Margaritaville is seemingly taking over Florida. But they’ve now found a segment yet untouched by the relaxation-focused lifestyle brand. Florida's first Margaritaville RV resort will open in Polk County next year.

This will be the third Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The first opened at Lake Lanier in Georgia earlier this year, quickly followed by a second in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Like the Lake Lanier site, the Auburndale location is a rebrand of an existing RV park.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CAMP MARGARITAVILLE RV RESORT & CABANA CABINS AUBURNDALE
  • Image via Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Cabana Cabins Auburndale

Cabana Club had been in the works for years but opened during the pandemic when RV vacations saw record demand. Located in rural Auburndale, the soon to be rebranded Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins Auburndale is located a short drive from most of Central Florida’s major attractions. The massive tropical-themed RV park has over 180 RV sites and 60 Key West-inspired tiny home-like cabins. The resort eventually plans to add more than 100 more RV pads and nearly double the number of on-site cabins.



click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CAMP MARGARITAVILLE RV RESORT & CABANA CABINS AUBURNDALE
  • Image via Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Cabana Cabins Auburndale
In the meantime, they’re busy adding the Margaritaville branding to the resort. A tiki bar, resort pool, playground, and a stage for live entertainment are just some of the offerings slated for Camp Margaritaville. Four-legged friends will be pampered in the Bark-aritaville Pet Spa dog grooming station. Two nearby on-site dog parks offer dog playground equipment, and one has artificial turf for those dogs that prefer not to get too dirty. Palm trees and lush tropical landscaping fill the RV park, with small nods to Jimmy Buffet lyrics found throughout.

The RV park sits near the southern terminus for the Auburndale TECO Trail, a mixed-use trail that links to the Van Fleet State Trail, a nearly 30-mile paved trail that cuts through some of the most rural landscapes in the state.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CAMP MARGARITAVILLE RV RESORT & CABANA CABINS AUBURNDALE
  • Image via Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Cabana Cabins Auburndale
The site is a former family-owned blueberry farm. In 2016, the family sought to better use the well-located property, now adjacent to a nationally recognized water ski cable park and training center. Adding the Margaritaville branding will help differentiate the RV park from the dozens of others in the region.

click to enlarge Concept art showcasing the type of on-site dining available at a Camp Margaritaville RV resort - IMAGE VIA CAMP MARGARITAVILLE
  • Image via Camp Margaritaville
  • Concept art showcasing the type of on-site dining available at a Camp Margaritaville RV resort
Other Camp Margaritaville resorts are also in the works. Future resorts will offer treehouses, glamping, and other unique accommodations. All Camp Margaritaville resorts provide complimentary Wi-Fi, pools, dog parks, branded on-site dining, and other resort-style amenities.

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins Auburndale is slated to open early next year. In the meantime, there are nearly half a dozen other Margaritaville branded properties and dining venues to enjoy around Central Florida.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

‘The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin’ profiles the late Tennessee pastor and diet guru
Maguro Sushi fuses Puerto Rican flavors into Japanese dishes with clarity and focus
Global Peace Film Festival returns to Orlando for a 19th year
Daana Pani's all-veg roster of Gujarati fare is a sign of Orlando's culinary vitality
Rave legend DJ Three returns to Orlando
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Recreational marijuana amendment filed in Florida again Read More

  2. Florida approved for more than $1B in food stamps for kids, after being the last state to apply Read More

  3. New moon-shaped casino announced for Vegas, but for space themed fun Disney is a better bet Read More

  4. Disney World's long awaited 50th anniversary celebration kicks off today. Here's everything announced for 18-month-long event Read More

  5. Anti-Ron DeSantis ad compares Florida's COVID-19 response to 'The Purge' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation