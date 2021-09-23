Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Hear ye! Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is happening in Central Florida in November

Posted By on Thu, Sep 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE EDUCATION FOUNDATION OF LAKE COUNTY
  • Photo courtesy the Education Foundation of Lake County
Hail and well met! The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire will be bringing a hefty dose of pride and pageantry to Central Florida over two weekends in November.

Hie thee to the kingdom of Leesburg where one King James "is ready to welcome guests to his 17th-century shire in the woods as the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire returns for its 20th season."



For a pair of weekends — Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14 — the Renaissance Faire will turn its Leesburg locale into a facsimile of 1604 England with all of the requisite food, beverages, games, jousting, musicians, comedians (jesters?) and awkward interactions with period actors deep in character. There will also be nine stages with nonstop entertainment.

Advance tickets to the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Fair are currently available online.



