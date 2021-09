Stasio's Italian Deli owners opening pizza fritta restaurant in Milk District

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

The team behind Stasio's Italian Deli are branching out into pizza fritta, a handheld fried dough treat, in their newest venture.According to the, the Palo family, who own the popular deli, are opening Alfo's Pizza Frita down the street from their first venture. The new business is at 2300 E. Robinson St. in the booming Milk District. It's the second new restaurant connected to the deli announced this year, after barbecue/pizza joint Pigzza The new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2022. Bungalower reports, via the Palos, that the spot will be takeaway only.