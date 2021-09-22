Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Stasio's Italian Deli owners opening pizza fritta restaurant in Milk District

Posted By on Wed, Sep 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett

The team behind Stasio's Italian Deli are branching out into pizza fritta, a handheld fried dough treat, in their newest venture.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, the Palo family, who own the popular deli, are opening Alfo's Pizza Frita down the street from their first venture. The new business is at 2300 E. Robinson St. in the booming Milk District. It's the second new restaurant connected to the deli announced this year, after barbecue/pizza joint Pigzza.



Orlando's Milk District has new gems that won't be hidden for long
Orlando's Milk District has new gems that won't be hidden for long
By OW Staff
Annual Manual

The new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2022. Bungalower reports, via the Palos, that the spot will be takeaway only.


