'Venom' illustrator Sam de la Rosa to celebrate National Comic Book Day at Longwood's Acme this weekend

Comic book shops around the country will be marking National Comic Book Day this weekend, and Longwood's Acme Superstore is celebrating in particularly high style with Venom artist Sam de la Rosa doing two days of in-store signings.Since the 1980s, de la Rosa has illustrated work for most of the major comics publishers, including Marvel, DC, Dark Horse and Image. But he's best known for his inks and pencils on the early 1990s limited series, which allowed the title character to step out from behind the shadow of Spider-Man into a more heroic role. Fast-forward a couple decades and Venom is the star of a movie franchise.De La Rosa will be visiting Longwood's Acme Superstore on Friday, Sept. 24 from 1-8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to sign autographs and perhaps even sling a sketch or two. De La Rosa was a featured attraction at this year's MegaCon, but if that event was a little too hectic for you, now is your chance to see him in a more low-key setting.