The Heard

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Tampa's Next Big Thing shares 20th anniversary lineup: Weezer, Twenty One Pilots to headline

Posted By on Tue, Sep 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge gal_twenty_one_pilots_photo1.jpg

Tampa Bay’s Next Big Thing concert is almost enough to drink, and to celebrate, organizer 97X is bringing in Twenty One Pilots and Weezer to headline the 2-day party happening in Tampa this winter.

Tickets to see Twenty One Pilots and Weezer play 97X Next Big Thing at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 3-4 go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. and start at $40 plus fees.



Twenty One Pilots will headline night one, Dec. 3, and play alongside Glass Animals and Meet Me @ The Altar.

Weezer is the headliner on a more robust night two, Dec. 4, where the bill also includes AJR, All Time Low, Bastille, Girl in Red, Mod Sun (also playing Gasparilla Music Festival next month), Nessa Barrett, Girlfriends, Daisy the Great and Upshal.

Andrew McMahon is the guest co-host of the 97X Next Big Thing, and I’m still old enough to remember singing along to his band Something Corporate.

What’s more is that 20th anniversary of Next Big Thing will require all attendees to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the event; in lieu of a negative text, attendees may also prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot) and present a vaccination card at the door. Parents should note that children under 12 years of age will also be required to take a COVID-19 test within 72-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue where mask wearing will be encouraged.

“To finally be able to launch 97X Next Big Thing’s 20th anniversary lineup is unbelievably emotional for the entire 97X team” Jenna Kesneck, 97X Director of Branding & Programming, wrote in a release. “It’s an honor to bring back 97X NBT alumni, twenty øne piløts, to headline night one and we couldn’t be more excited to see Weezer’s first appearance on the NBT stage. Over the last two decades, we’ve watched bands’ careers evolve, our listeners grow up and after everything we have all been through together over the last 18 months, we have no doubt that this 20th year will be the most special 97X Next Big Thing yet.”

See the full 97X Next Big Thing 2021 20th Anniversary lineup below.


2021 97X Next Big Thing Night 1

— Twenty One Pilots
— Glass Animals
— Meet Me @ The Altar

2021 97X Next Big Thing Night 2

— Weezer
— AJR
— All Time Low
— Bastille
— Girl in Red
— Mod Sun
— Nessa Barrett
— Girlfriends
— Daisy the Great
— Upshal

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

  |  

