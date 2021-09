'Punks for Pets' benefit show to raise funds for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

click image Photo courtesy the Fatties/Facebook

The Fatties: objectively "for" pets

A bevy of Orlando punks bands are uniting for a good cause this weekend with the " Punks for Pets " show, benefiting the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.Locals the Fatties, Howling Midnight, Royal Graves and Outatime are set to kick up a raucous racket at Will's Pub on Sunday, Sept. 26, at this Montgomery Drive-hosted event. The cover charge is a $10 (or higher) "suggested donation" (though we stronglyyou pony up).Money from the show will go to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, whose Conroy Road location was devastated by a fire last week , leading to the death of many of the shelter's feline residents. Punks for Pets kicks off at 7 p.m. this Sunday. Tickets are available at the door or through Ticketweb now.