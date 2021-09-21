Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The Heard

'Punks for Pets' benefit show to raise funds for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Sep 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click image The Fatties: objectively "for" pets - PHOTO COURTESY THE FATTIES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Fatties/Facebook
  • The Fatties: objectively "for" pets
A bevy of Orlando punks bands are uniting for a good cause this weekend with the "Punks for Pets" show, benefiting the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Locals the Fatties, Howling Midnight, Royal Graves and Outatime are set to kick up a raucous racket at Will's Pub on Sunday, Sept. 26, at this Montgomery Drive-hosted event. The cover charge is a $10 (or higher) "suggested donation" (though we strongly suggest you pony up).



Money from the show will go to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, whose Conroy Road location was devastated by a fire last week, leading to the death of many of the shelter's feline residents.

Punks for Pets kicks off at 7 p.m. this Sunday. Tickets are available at the door or through Ticketweb now.



