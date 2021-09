'Dazzling Nights' holiday event returns to Orlando's Leu Gardens in November

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Dreamtown Photography

A forest lit with the flickering of hundreds of hand-made Moroccan lanterns

A 7,000 square foot light maze

The Leu Gardens Rose Garden comes to life with 150 colored balls of light

A forest of neon trees

A 65’ long tunnel of 12’ tall stars

The finale of snow returns, but this time enhanced by two giant light trees

Brand new entertainment and food offerings

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Dreamtown Photography

Dazzling Nights, the immersive holiday lights phantasmagoria, is returning to Harry P. Leu Gardens in November, just in time for … well, "not-summer" in Orlando.The outdoors winter wonderland, brought to life by the inventive minds behind the Creative City Project, will be coming back to Leu Gardens for a second, longer run of dates this year: Nov. 19-Jan. 9, 2022.This year's Dazzling Nights promises to be a revamped experience from lat year, with new features including:The 3/4 mile path will have plenty of spots for selfies and, on a more realistic note, is promised to be socially distanced and in line with COVID safety protocols.“We are thrilled to bring back our sold-out, holiday experience of last year with an all-new, completely redesigned show and keep this annual tradition fresh," said Creative City Project Executive Director Cole NeSmith in a press statement. "Amidst the continuing challenging climate, Dazzling Nights is truly the perfect, safe, ‘must-do’ holiday tradition for the whole family.”Tickets are on sale now through Creative City Project