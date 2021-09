College Park's Jaber Lebanese Cuisine is now closed

click to enlarge Photo via Jaber/Instagram

You'll have to travel quite a ways if you want the blend of Brazilian and Mediterranean food offered by Jaber Lebanese Cuisine. The College Park location closed earlier this month, leaving only its nine locations in Sao Paulo, Brazil.The restaurant announced its end on Instagram earlier this month, per Bungalower , saying that they were leaving their space due to "contractual issues.""This year has brought us all a lot of challenges. We are sad to say that today our family is closing another chapter of Jaber Restaurant. We’ve lived through years of fighting, hard work, and lots of achievements. We found great happiness in having amazing customers, many became close friends," they wrote. "This week (Sep 4th) we will be ending our journey at our College Park location, due to contractual issues that were beyond our power."The restaurant seemed to promise a new location elsewhere in Orlando, saying that they would "see [their customers] soon."