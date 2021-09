'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars to headline Orlando's Come Out With Pride celebrations

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Come Out With Pride

Gottmik (left) and Kylie Sonique Love (right)

Orlando's Come Out With Pride organizers have announced two big-name headliners for the upcoming October celebration at Lake Eola Park, and they'll be very familiar to devotees of: Gottmik and Kylie Sonique Love.Gottmik came to fame on season 13 of, both as the first trans man to compete on the program, and for his bold, avant sense of style and glamor. Kylie Sonique Love, the crowned queen of's sixth season, was the first trans woman to ever win a U.S. season of, and held court at Parliament House more than a few times.Gottmik and Kylie Sonique Love will be centerpieces of Come Out With Pride's return to in-person revelry — Come Out With Pride events were virtual last year except for a modified motorcade version of the parade — on Oct. 9 at Lake Eola, following the Pride Parade earlier in the day.Come Out With Pride organizers are urging you to RSVP to the festival so they have a better handle on crowd sizes.