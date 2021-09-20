Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 20, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Legislature to consider bill ending Confederate holidays

Posted By on Mon, Sep 20, 2021 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge A protest by Confederate supporters outside Orlando City Hall in 2017. - PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
  • A protest by Confederate supporters outside Orlando City Hall in 2017.

A proposal that would end legal holidays marking the birthdays of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate President Jefferson Davis, along with Confederate Memorial Day, has been revived in the Florida Senate.

The measure (SB 250), filed Friday by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, would also do away with statutory protections for Confederate flags and emblems. State law makes it unlawful for people and companies to sell or advertise merchandise that includes either Florida’s state flag or emblem or any of the flags or emblems used by the Confederate States.



Included in the ban are the flags and emblems used by the “military or naval forces of the Confederate States at any time within the years 1860 to 1865.” The law notes that Confederate flags and other items can be used for “decorative or patriotic purposes.”

Lee’s birthday, Jan. 19, and Confederate Memorial Day, April 26, have been legal holidays in Florida since 1895. Davis’ June 3 birthday was added in 1905. The three Confederate holidays are not paid holidays for public employees in the Sunshine State, however. Florida is one of five states that have kept Confederate Memorial Day a legal holiday. Book filed the proposal for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will begin Jan. 11. In past sessions, similar proposals have drawn objections from people who argued the changes would erase Southern history.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Hospital Association reports dramatic drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Read More

  2. Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried joins Ron DeSantis' fight to keep antibody treatments Read More

  3. Orlando Museum of Art plans to open Chihuly rooftop garden at new downtown campus Read More

  4. Half-day theme parks offer a cheaper, more relaxed alternative to packed attractions Read More

  5. Viral video compares Florida's COVID-19 death toll to Vietnam War Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation