Friday, September 17, 2021

The Heard

Tonstartssbandht reveal new Orlando-centric music video ahead of 18th album release

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CASE MAHAN COURTESY MEXICAN SUMMER
  • Photo by Case Mahan courtesy Mexican Summer
Itinerant indie project Tonstartssbandht — the Orlando-bred duo of Edwin and Andy White — are poised to release a new album through taste-making label Mexican Summer next month. And they've just released a new music video to whet your appetites.

Petunia, due out on Oct. 22, will be the brothers' 18th album under the Tonstartssbandht banner. Petunia was mostly written and recorded at the brothers' home here in Orlando throughout 2020.



The first single from the album, "What Has Happened To Me" released this week to herald the album, is currently available for viewing on YouTube (and below).

The homemade video is a flickering visual scrapbook of moments spent here in Orlando and thereabouts (you're sure to catch a glimpse of many familiar spots), and the perfect accompaniment to the dreamlike song. "This tune is about time traveling at home when you're blue," the duo told Fader magazine. "Home is where you will find pain, joy, and everything in between. Orlando is our home."

Petunia is available to preorder now on cassette or vinyl through Tonstartssbandht's Bandcamp.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

