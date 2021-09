Tonstartssbandht reveal new Orlando-centric music video ahead of 18th album release

click to enlarge Photo by Case Mahan courtesy Mexican Summer

Itinerant indie project Tonstartssbandht — the Orlando-bred duo of Edwin and Andy White — are poised to release a new album through taste-making label Mexican Summer next month. And they've just released a new music video to whet your appetites., due out on Oct. 22, will be the brothers' 18th album under the Tonstartssbandht banner.was mostly written and recorded at the brothers' home here in Orlando throughout 2020.The first single from the album, "What Has Happened To Me" released this week to herald the album, is currently available for viewing on YouTube (and below).The homemade video is a flickering visual scrapbook of moments spent here in Orlando and thereabouts (you're sure to catch a glimpse of many familiar spots), and the perfect accompaniment to the dreamlike song. "This tune is about time traveling at home when you're blue," the duo told Fader magazine. "Home is where you will find pain, joy, and everything in between. Orlando is our home."is available to preorder now on cassette or vinyl through Tonstartssbandht's Bandcamp