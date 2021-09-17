Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, September 17, 2021

Orlando Shakes to require negative COVID-19 test or proof of vax for upcoming shows

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO SHAKES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Shakes/Facebook

Orlando Shakes doesn't want your house or theirs to have a plague on it. The stalwart theater company just announced new admission restrictions on their upcoming shows, requiring either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for all attendees.

The rules around what test can be used are rather thorough. Guests must provide a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider or established testing center administered within the last 72 hours. Rapid antigen tests will be accepted, but only if they are performed within 48 hours of showtime.  At-home tests will not be accepted.



Arts & Culture

As for the proof of vaccination, the venue is accepting photos of vaccine cards, digital proof via an app or the physical card. Guests must be two weeks out from their final shot.

“We strongly believe that this is the right thing to do at this time,” Shakes Managing Director Douglas Love-Ramos, said in a press release. “This not only allows for our guests to be — and feel — more safe, but also allows for us to remain open and provide live entertainment throughout these uncertain times.”

Regardless of vaccination status, all attendees over the age of 12 must mask up while indoors. The new rules kick off on Oct. 1, during the run of Every Brilliant Thing.

The company is offering refunds to people who can't or won't comply with the new rules, provided the ticket was purchased directly from Orlando Shakes.


