Florida rep's bill to ban ‘race or sex scapegoating’ sparks a call to teach African American history year round

110.1222 Policy against race or sex scapegoating or race or sex stereotyping.—
(1) As used in this section, the term:
(a) "Divisive concepts" means any of the following concepts, including views espousing that:
1. One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.
2. The United States is fundamentally racist or sexist.
3. An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.
4. An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.
5. Members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex.
6. An individual's moral character is inherently determined by his or her race or sex.
7. An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.
8. An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.
9. Meritocracy or traits, such as a hard work ethic, are racist or sexist or were created by a particular race to oppress another race.
10. Any other form of race or sex scapegoating or race or sex stereotyping.
