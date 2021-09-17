Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, September 17, 2021

Florida Hospital Association reports dramatic drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The Florida Hospital Association noted a dramatic drop-off in the number of new coronavirus hospitalizations over the last two weeks. As the surge of the Delta variant continues to wane, the number of people hospitalized due to complications from the virus has fallen sharply.

Pulling their data from the Department of Health and Human Services, they noticed a nearly 20% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week. The difference from 14 days ago is even more notable, with hospitalizations falling by nearly a third (31.5%).



The picture is not entirely rosy, however. The percentage of hospitalized patients in the ICU held firm at 25%. And nearly three-quarters of all hospitals are expecting a critical staffing shortage in the next seven days. The news of a wane in the Delta surge is also tempered by a prediction from Central Florida's AdventHealth leadership. Until a high-enough rate of vaccination is met, Florida should expect to see rolling surges of different coronavirus variants (brace for Mu). Just over 55% of eligible Floridians are fully vaccinated.


