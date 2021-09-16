Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, September 16, 2021

South Asian Film Festival returns to Maitland's Enzian in October

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge The Bengali - PHTOO COURTESY THE ENZIAN THEATER
  • Phtoo courtesy the Enzian Theater
  • The Bengali
Maitland's Enzian Theater and the Asian Cultural Association are bringing back the South Asian Film Festival for a landmark 27th year, and it's only a few weeks away.

Dubbed "Beyond Bollywood," the South Asian Film Festival happens at the Enzian over a long weekend from Saturday-Monday, Oct. 2-4. Attendees this year will get the chance to take in four feature-length films and seven shorts (some presented as part of the "Chhota Cinema: New Indian Shorts program"), 10 of which are debuts exclusive to the Festival.



This year's slate of films includes:

Saturday, Oct. 2
The Bengali
Son of a Sweeper
Pebbles
Pilibhit

Sunday, Oct. 3
Last Night in Vegas
Dammy
Strong Son
Runs in the Family
Nothing But a Human
7 Days (with a post-film Zoom Q+A with director Roshan Sethi)

Monday, Oct. 4
Last Film Show

“It’s extremely exciting to bring the South Asian Film Festival back in the theater with a full program that’s as diverse, thought-provoking and entertaining as ever,” said Matthew Curtis, Enzian Programming Director, and Jasbir Mehta, Executive Director of the Asian Cultural Association, in a joint statement.

Tickets are currently available through Enzian Theater. A series pass is also available for admission to all films.



