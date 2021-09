Orlando wrestling offshoot Mayhem on Mills announces Halloween event and new venue

Mayhem on … Virginia? Local indie wrestling fed Mayhem on Mills has announced a return to live action around Halloweena surprising change of locale.In a video posted on Facebook , announcer and hype-man Chuck Steak, dolled up like a fortuneteller, announced Mayhem's long-awaited live return would be happening on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.The card will be the third in the fed's "Halloween Horror Fights" events, which have featured "coffin matches" in the past, including an intense one between Chuckles the Clown and now-AEW wrestler Serpentico in 2019.But the truly shocking turn of events is that this will be the first Mayhem on Mills event to not take place at a Mills Avenue venue. MOM (MOV?) are holding this event at the parking lot behind Ten10 Brewing on Virginia Avenue. (Which is pretty close to the Mills/Virginia intersection, to be fair.)No matches or wrestlers have been confirmed as of this writing.