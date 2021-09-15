Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Video shows Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale fighting restaurant-owning family in North Carolina, per report

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge A video obtained by Spectrum News 13 shows Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale fighting in a restaurant in Charlotte. - PHOTO VIA TWITTER/KEVIN P. CONNOLLY
  • Photo via Twitter/Kevin P. Connolly
  • A video obtained by Spectrum News 13 shows Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale fighting in a restaurant in Charlotte.

Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale recently turned himself in to police on charges of misdemeanor assault in North Carolina. In a video obtained by Spectrum News 13, Barksdale can be seen fighting with a father and daughter inside the restaurant they own.

According to arrest reports, Barksdale entered the restaurant after it was closed and demanded to use the bathroom. Amanda Nguyen, 26, told Barksdale to use the bathroom at a 7-Eleven that was across the street, worried that he might fall on the wet floors.



Barksdale allegedly shoved the woman, at which point her father, Hung Nguyen, got involved. Both of the Nguyens struggled to push Barksdale out of the door. They claim that Barksdale struck both of them in the process. A clip of the fight recorded on a cell phone shows the family struggling with Barksdale.


Barksdale reportedly ran to the 7-Eleven and attempted to fight family members again upon leaving the gas station, as they had followed him. While leaving the convenience store, he dropped a nametag with his name and occupation on it. A photo of that tag and a screenshot of the video were shared to Twitter by reporter Kevin P. Connolly.

Barksdale has been suspended from the Orlando Fire Department since the city became aware of the charges in August.



