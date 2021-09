California New Years Eve EDM festival Countdown expands to Florida

Ever since Orlando's 1990s reign as the home of breakbeat, EDM has had a strong hold on Central Florida. Former Orlando resident Diplo is still a regular name on area marquees, and Electric Daisy Carnival long ago made a leap from the desert to the swamp. Now yet another EDM fest is expanding into the area, with Insomniac bringing its New Year's Eve-set Countdown festival to Sunshine Grove near Lake Okeechobee.Countdown Campout will take the fest that's run twice in California and turn it into an overnight event. As you might have guessed, the alien-themed bash will allow revelers to camp out."Unique to Countdown Campout, debuting at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, FL, festival goers will be able to sleep under the stars in an out-of-this-world camping experience," fest organizers shared in a statement.Little is known about the fest beyond its date, the weekend leading up to New Year's Eve. Presumably, more info will become available at their website in coming months.