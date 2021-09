Orange County Animal Services hosting flash sale with $10 adoption fees

click to enlarge OCAS

OCAS is caring for 179 dogs and 66 cats, a total of 249 pets. This high volume of dogs has placed the shelter near capacity. Starting today the shelter will be promoting a Flash Sale for all dogs. For three days (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) all adoption fees will be $10. pic.twitter.com/YLUNfT6r7i — Orange County Animal Services (@OCAS_Orlando) September 14, 2021

Orange County Animal Services is near capacity. To provide a little wagging room for its adoptable pets, they are holding a flash sale starting today and running through Thursday.To find homes for some of the shelter's 249 current pets, all adoption fees will be cut down to $10. More info on the available animals can be found at OCAS' website. This isn't the first time this year that the county's kill shelter has slashed fees to avoid overcrowding . The shelter has approached capacity several times this year , typically responding with a sale.