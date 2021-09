Monster Jam will roar back in to Orlando in 2022

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Bisbee and Company

Like the sun rising every morning, you can count on truckapalooza Monster Jam returning to the City Beautiful every year. And, sure enough, Monster Jam will roar into Camping World Stadium in May.Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando will again become the site of a weekend of spectacular vehicular carnage on May 21-22, 2022.The championship event will include the usual skill and racing competitions, high jumps and freestyle contests but also a pause for a moment or two of rare reflection to mark the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam and the 40th anniversary of Grave Digger. Then it's back to Grave Digger and Zombie smashing hapless cars and trucks to atoms.2022 will also see the return of the full-size Pit Party, after last year's event was scaled down out of pandemic concern.Tickets are on sale now through Monster Jam