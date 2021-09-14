Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The Gist

Monster Jam will roar back in to Orlando in 2022

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY MONSTER JAM/BISBEE AND COMPANY
  • Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Bisbee and Company
Like the sun rising every morning, you can count on truckapalooza Monster Jam returning to the City Beautiful every year. And, sure enough, Monster Jam will roar into Camping World Stadium in May.

Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando will again become the site of a weekend of spectacular vehicular carnage on May 21-22, 2022.



The championship event will include the usual skill and racing competitions, high jumps and freestyle contests but also a pause for a moment or two of rare reflection to mark the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam and the 40th anniversary of Grave Digger. Then it's back to Grave Digger and Zombie smashing hapless cars and trucks to atoms.

2022 will also see the return of the full-size Pit Party, after last year's event was scaled down out of pandemic concern.

Tickets are on sale now through Monster Jam.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bacon-free Wendy's in Orlando closes Read More

  2. Bubbalou's Bar-B-Que closes original Winter Park location Read More

  3. Florida woman fights off large alligator while paddleboarding in terrifying video Read More

  4. Florida nears 50,000 COVID-19 deaths Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens to fine Florida employers who require vaccination against COVID-19 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation