Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The Gist

Everything Is Terrible plots Orlando return in 2022

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM

click image ILLUSTRATION COURTESY EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE
  • Illustration courtesy Everything Is Terrible
Culture-jamming weirdos Everything Is Terrible have announced their "Kidz Club" 2022 tour, with a long overdue return to the City Beautiful in and amongst the cross-country run of dates.

The Kidz Club show hits Will's Pub — or "William's Public House" as they called it in back in 2018 — on Feb. 19, 2022. The only other Florida show is a Jacksonville engagement the night before.



Last time the EIT crew presented the occult-themed The Great Satan show, this time around they'll be tackling the surreal world of kids' daytime television. Especially of the public access variety. Expect hilariously weird video collage with a smidge of performance art and plenty of costumes.

Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketweb.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bacon-free Wendy's in Orlando closes Read More

  2. Bubbalou's Bar-B-Que closes original Winter Park location Read More

  3. Florida woman fights off large alligator while paddleboarding in terrifying video Read More

  4. Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens to fine Florida employers who require vaccination against COVID-19 Read More

  5. Florida nears 50,000 COVID-19 deaths Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation