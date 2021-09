Dua Lipa to play Orlando's Amway Center in February

click to enlarge Photo by Phil DeSimone

Dua Lipa will play the Amway Center next February.

Having releasedlast year, Dua Lipa has finally revealed the itinerary for the highly anticipated tour in support of the 26-year-old's dancefloor-friendly, disco-steeped, Grammy award-winning sophomore record.The 28-date North American trek kicks off in Miami in February and will stop in Orlando on Feb. 11 at Amway Center with support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï.Dua Lipa plays Amway Center in Orlando Friday, Feb. 11. at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 17, at noon EDT.“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” Lipa said in a press release. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”