Monday, September 13, 2021

Bacon-free Wendy's in Orlando closes

Posted By on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 at 12:23 PM

Wendy's has worked really hard to associate their name with two things: weirdly geometric patties and bacon. In Orlando, however, there was one unique location that sat out the advent of the Baconator. Was being the operative word, as it has closed.

The North Orange Wendy's was prohibited from selling any pork products, thanks to a clause in its lease. The property was owned by Advent Health, the hospital across the street that is operated by Seventh-day Adventists. Members of the Christian denomination don't eat pork, and the landlord forbade the restaurant from selling it.



We doubt it was the bacon-free nature of the restaurant that did it in, though, as the location operated without it for nearly two decades.



