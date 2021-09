Universal Orlando cuts water usage by over a third to avoid COVID-19-connected water shortage in Orlando

Photo via Wikipedia

Universal Orlando is doing their part to avoid a water shortage in Orlando. According to a new report from the, the park has cut their water consumption by over 1 million gallons a day in the face of a potential potable water shortage in the city.The Orlando Utilities Commission asked residents to cut back on irrigation and inessential water use last month, as the liquid oxygen they use to treat city water is in short supply. The shortage comes as hospitals throughout the region are using liquid oxygen to treat a rash of hospitalized coronavirus patients.Universal Orlando heeded a personal request to cut back, limiting their water usage by nearly 38%, according to OUC's Tim Trudell. The park cut back on irrigation, pressure washing and dishwasher use to save water. Many of the park's culinary options switched to disposable plates.“We have been working directly with OUC on this issue and we are significantly expanding our efforts,” Universal spokesman Tom Schroder told the paper. “This will include significant reduction of exterior cleaning and watering schedules as well as a review of all our water use for opportunities to conserve even more.”Overall, efforts to cut back on water use in Orlando have not had their desired effect. While the weekly usage of water across the system has declined by 10 million gallons, it hasn't reached the requested level from OUC. Should a crisis of supply continue, the city may face actual shortages of water.