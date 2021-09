Tacos and Tequila 2021 takes over Cheyenne Saloon on Saturday, September 18

click to enlarge

You've waited all summer, and now Orlando's premier celebration of tortillas and fillings is back. Tacos & Tequila is going down on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Cheyenne Saloon.From 1 to 3 p.m., guests will be given the opportunity to sample Orlando's finest tacos (and the world's finest tequilas) before turning proceedings into a metaphorical food fight. Attendees will be tasked with voting for their favorite taco, crowning a champion among the food trucks and established taquerias that call the City Beautiful home. Tickets start at $45 for general admission and $85 for VIPs. VIP guests will get in an hour before the rest of the crowd to take their time sampling and have access to a private bar with full-sized cocktails (as well as exclusive tequilas for tasting). All tickets come with limitless Pacifico, tequila and taco sampling.Participating vendors include Jimmy Hula's, Chronic Tacos, Agave Azul, F&D Cantina and many more. Tequila will be available from Don Julio, Cutwater, Monaco and DeLeon.The event will also feature live entertainment and games for guests. All attendees must be over the age of 21. Tickets are limited due to the pandemic. Masking is encouraged and may be required, per updated CDC guidelines.