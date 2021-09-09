Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Tip Jar

Tacos and Tequila 2021 takes over Cheyenne Saloon on Saturday, September 18

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-05-18_at_10.52.22_am.jpeg

You've waited all summer, and now Orlando's premier celebration of tortillas and fillings is back. Tacos & Tequila is going down on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Cheyenne Saloon.

From 1 to 3 p.m., guests will be given the opportunity to sample Orlando's finest tacos (and the world's finest tequilas) before turning proceedings into a metaphorical food fight. Attendees will be tasked with voting for their favorite taco, crowning a champion among the food trucks and established taquerias that call the City Beautiful home.



Tickets start at $45 for general admission and $85 for VIPs. VIP guests will get in an hour before the rest of the crowd to take their time sampling and have access to a private bar with full-sized cocktails (as well as exclusive tequilas for tasting). All tickets come with limitless Pacifico, tequila and taco sampling. 

Participating vendors include Jimmy Hula's, Chronic Tacos, Agave Azul, F&D Cantina and many more. Tequila will be available from Don Julio, Cutwater, Monaco and DeLeon.

The event will also feature live entertainment and games for guests. All attendees must be over the age of 21. Tickets are limited due to the pandemic. Masking is encouraged and may be required, per updated CDC guidelines.

Location Details Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House
128 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-839-3000
Music Club
Map





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man tased for twerking during rainy traffic stop Read More

  2. DeSantis files emergency motion to reinstate mask mandate ban in Florida schools Read More

  3. Orlando restaurants to brawl deliciously at the Ramen Rumble this month Read More

  4. Lil Nas X shouts out Central Florida's Bros in Convo in 'baby registry' for new album Read More

  5. Ron DeSantis thinks the NFL should let asymptomatic, COVID-positive players play Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation