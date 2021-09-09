Pop-up adoptable dog cafe Sam & George to open brick-and-mortar location

click to enlarge Photo via Sam & George Coffee Co.

An adoptable dog cafe has plans to open later this year.

Sam & George Coffee Co. wowed in its initial test run as a pop-up along Curry Ford, proving the possibility of success for a cafe full of adoptable dogs to play with. After a brief hiatus, the company announced that they will be moving into a permanent location in the near future.Details are intentionally scarce, but owners Fran and Adam Chong shared the news of a new spot off Kaley on Instagram."After almost a year, we're coming back!" they wrote. "And the better news is: this isn't a pop-up!"In the post, the Chongs said they expect the store to open this fall.